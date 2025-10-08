Haverhill Police Chief Out on Leave as Dual Tragedies Weigh Heavily on Department

Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr. is on leave as of today with no official explanation being offered.

When asked by WHAV, Mayor Melinda E. Barrett confirmed only that the chief is “on leave as of today. The deputy chief (Stephen J. Doherty Jr.) will be in charge in his place as of today.” Barrett said she could not answer any additional questions at that time.

Those close to the chief, speaking of condition of anonymity, told WHAV Pistone thought it “best to step back for the time being in the best of interest of everyone.”

The police department had been under unusual duress this year, first, following the July 11 death of 43-year-old Francis P. Gigliotti II while in Haverhill Police custody and, then, the unexpected death of 32-year-old Haverhill Police Officer Katelyn M. Tully on Sept. 26.

In both cases, there have been allegations and uncertainty about what next steps may follow. In the matter of Gigliotti, for example, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker is still expected to make a decision on whether to file any charges against seven officers involved who were placed on paid administrative leave. Tucker’s office left the door open after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Gigliotti died from “cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with acute intoxication due to the combined effects of cocaine and ethanol while being restrained prone by police.”

“In determining whether the actions of the police officers were reasonable and justified under the circumstances in light of the applicable legal standards, we will be carefully reviewing all of the medical examiner’s findings, along with all other pertinent information surrounding this incident,” the district attorney’s office said.

Whatever the district attorney decides, Boston attorney Timothy J. Bradl, representing Gigliotti’s family, hinted last month the city could still face a private lawsuit.

“If the police needlessly create a circumstance where they claim deadly force is necessary, they will not enjoy the shield of immunity from prosecution or civil remedies in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Bradl.

Pistone did not participate in a vigil for Tully Saturday afternoon in front of the police station. The next day, both the Haverhill and Lawrence Patrolmen’s Associations shared an anonymous “letter from the Families of HPD Officers” and addressed to Pistone. It accuses the chief of silence and criticizes his job performance.

This is a developing story. Stay with 97.9 WHAV for further information.