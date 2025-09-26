Haverhill Police Officers Mourn Loss of Fellow Patrolman; Officials Withhold Name

The Haverhill Police Patrolman’s Association tonight confirmed the death of one of its own.

Word of the death of the unnamed female officer this morning on Bartlett Street informally made its way around the city. The worst, however, appeared to be confirmed around 11:30 a.m. when the Patrolman’s union simply posted a photograph of a Haverhill police badge with a mourning band around it. Tonight, members shared their grief in a statement provided to WHAV.

“…we lost our sister in arms—a dedicated officer whose presence left a lasting impact on everyone she served beside. She was more than a colleague; she was family. Her quiet strength, unwavering integrity and fierce loyalty to her duty set a powerful example for all of us. She approached each challenge with grace and resilience, never backing down when others needed her most,” opened the statement.

Neither the union, city officials nor District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office used the officer’s name, but the union and DA suggested there is no indication of foul play.

City officials deferred to Tucker, who by protocol is assigned the duty of releasing information about unattended deaths. The district attorney’s Chief of Staff Sharyn Lubas told WHAV early this afternoon, “As with any death investigation, it remains under investigation by our office and the (Office of Chief Medical Examiner) and we do not share decedent information when the death has occurred in a residence and is not suspicious in nature.”

The Haverhill Police Patrolman’s Association said it would withhold the officer’s name “Out of respect for the officer’s family and their privacy…”

Union members praised their fellow officer, detailed her strengths and expressed sadness.

“She was caring, considerate and compassionate, qualities that defined her both in and out of uniform. Whether offering a listening ear, lending a helping hand or leading with empathy, she embodied everything we hope for in an exceptional officer. Her absence leaves a void that words cannot fill, but her legacy lives on in the lives she touched and the hearts she strengthened. We will carry her memory with us always,” the statement said.

