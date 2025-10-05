Haverhill and Beyond Honor Officer Tully’s Devotion to Children, Colleagues and the Public

(Additional photograph gallery below.)

Haverhill Police Officer Katelyn Tully was remembered and honored for her compassion, humility and sense of humor at a vigil late Saturday afternoon in front of the police station where she worked.

Saturday’s remembrance brought dozens of family, friends, colleagues and even residents who never met the patrolman but cared. The ceremony followed visiting hours Thursday and a Mass of Christian Burial Friday celebrated in St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Wilmington.

Haverhill Police Patrolman’s Association President Conor Clark told the crowd at Saturday’s gathering that Tully was more than a colleague. She was family he had known for the last 20 years.

“She lived every day with purpose—not just as an officer but as someone who truly believed in making the world a little bit better. Her laugh could cut through the chaos and her presence brought a calm that no training could ever teach. She was the first to show up, the last to leave and always the one to lift others up,” he said.

Clark shared stories of Tully’s varied interactions in the community, especially her love of children.

“She never needed the spotlight to shine, whether it was coming in on her own time off to help feed the homeless or check on their wellbeing or working with the SRO unit to connect with a child or sharing a video that has been going around viral, or her playing the park kicking a ball with a child. That child would not realize how much of an impact that made on Katelyn’s life. She brought honor to quiet moments and strength to the hard ones, and laughter when we needed it most,” he added.

Clark remembered Tully was frequently caught in one of vigil organizer Michael E. Jarvis’ photograph at a fire scene holding police tape. Even under those circumstances, he recalled her humor. “She just laughed and said, ‘Hey bub, no one holds that tape better than me.’ That was Katelyn — humble, hilarious, and proud of every role she played no matter what.”

Jarvis and fellow organizer Al Pereira explained their devotion to the fallen officer. Jarvis said, “Katelyn was more than just a dedicated public servant. She was a daughter, a sister, a friend and someone who always carried a smile that could brighten any room.” Pereira added, the officer delivered “A legacy of service, strength, compassion and kindness. While her time with us ended far too soon, her impact will never fade.”

Speaker Stephen J. Costa said he met Tully when she was a small child and followed her career as she joined the ranks of the police department—the fourth generation of her family to do so. He added she changed children’s lives, noting his daughter looked up to her.

Rev. John Delaney, pastor of Sacred Hearts Parish, opened and closed the vigil. He asked for a moment of silence for everyone to remember Tully.

“Honor Katelyn. Capturing our hearts, her beautiful spirit, those treasured memories that each one of us has, of her service to our country and service to our community, love of family, all those moments of life we treasured with her. May all of us hold those memories in our hearts forever. We feel blessed to have known a beautiful woman, police officer, soldier, friend in our lives,” he told the crowd.

The officer’s father, John Tully, thanked residents; Haverhill Police and Fire departments; state police and surrounding towns that covered the city while officers grieved; Wilmington Police, Fire and Public Works; Nichols Funeral Home; Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and other food providers, Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council motorcyclists, honor guards; Pridestar Trinity EMS; and others.