Legal Lines Being Drawn in Wake of Ruling in Death of Haverhill Man in Police Custody

This is a developing story.

In the aftermath of the state medical examiner’s ruling, calling the manner of the July death of a man in Haverhill police custody a “homicide,” the beginnings of a legal battle appear to be taking shape.

A lawyer for the family of 43-year-old Francis P. Gigliotti II told WHAV by text, he looks forward to “criminal prosecution” in the case.

“If the police needlessly create a circumstance where they claim deadly force is necessary, they will not enjoy the shield of immunity from prosecution or civil remedies in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Boston attorney Timothy J. Bradl.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said Friday the state has not yet decided whether to charge any of the seven police officers who were said to be holding down and/or surrounding Gigliotti July 11 on Winter Street. Tucker’s office said it will review the facts to legally determine whether “police officers were reasonable and justified under the circumstances.” Doing its part to counter the proliferation of misinformation coming from social media groups, WHAV notes the term “homicide” means one person causes the death of another and the word is not interchangeable with “murder.” Under Massachusetts statutes, murder is a crime “committed with deliberately premeditated malice aforethought, or with extreme atrocity or cruelty, or in the commission or attempted commission of a crime.”

According to a Friday release reported by WHAV, the medical examiner determined 43-year-old Gigliotti died of “Cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with acute intoxication due to the combined effects of cocaine and ethanol while being restrained prone by police.” Prone means lying face down.

Two unions, representing the majority of Haverhill police officers, both issued statements in support of officers.

The Executive Board of the Haverhill Superior and Executive Officers Union took a firm position, declaring in a statement, “officers were carrying out their sworn duty under chaotic circumstances, and we remain confident that the facts will demonstrate our officers acted lawfully, responsibly, and in the best interests of public safety.”

The union that represents captains, lieutenants and sergeants, added, “The officers responded as they are trained to do—protecting lives, restoring safety, and addressing an unpredictable and volatile situation.

Haverhill Police Patrolman’s Association lawyer Joseph A. Padolsky said in a statement, officers “acted in good faith and used their state approved training” while taking Gigliotti into protective custody so he could receive medical treatment.

“Nobody wants to see a life lost. This includes the officers dispatched to respond to the 911 call, who were doing their best to carry out their responsibilities under difficult circumstances to get Mr. Gigliotti to emergency medical aid and protect the members of the public in the immediate area,” Padolsky said, while also extending “steadfast support to all those affected by this tragedy — the officers and their families, Mr. Gigliotti’s family and loved ones and the people of Haverhill.”

In her own statement Friday, Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett noted the district attorney’s office is conducting its own investigation and warned, “That process is still underway, and no conclusions should be drawn until the investigation is complete.”

The mayor added the seven officers remain on paid administrative leave and the department is cooperating with the investigation.