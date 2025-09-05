State Medical Examiner Rules Gigliotti’s Death a Homicide,’ but Drugs, Alcohol Contributed

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 97.9 WHAV for additional news.

The state’s chief medical examiner ruled Thursday that “homicide” was the manner of a 43-year-old man’s death in July while in Haverhill Police custody.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also ruled the cause of death for Francis P. Gigliotti II was “Cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with acute intoxication due to the combined effects of cocaine and ethanol while being restrained prone by police,” according to a press release Friday afternoon from Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

Legal experts note that the term “homicide” means one person causes the death of another and the word is not interchangeable with “murder.” Under Massachusetts statutes, murder is a crime “committed with deliberately premeditated malice aforethought, or with extreme atrocity or cruelty, or in the commission or attempted commission of a crime.” As of Friday, Tucker’s office had not decided on any criminal determinations.

“In determining whether the actions of the police officers were reasonable and justified under the circumstances in light of the applicable legal standards, we will be carefully reviewing all of the medical examiner’s findings, along with all other pertinent information surrounding this incident,” the district attorney’s office said.

Tucker’s office did not release a timetable for its decision-making process where the office could decide to press criminal charges, seek a grand jury investigation or take other steps.

Gigliotti died Friday, July 11. In a joint statement the next day, Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said police received a call Friday, just before 6:30 p.m., and the man later identified as Gigliotti fell while leaving a building on White Street near the intersection of Winter and Emerson Streets. They said the man then ran “in the middle of the street and that he hit a car with his head then continued down White Street.”

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett was the first public official to name Gigliotti in a statement where she promised “complete transparency.” Within a few days, the city also hired public relations firm Essex Strategies.

Later released private and public videos show as many as seven police officers holding down and/or surrounding Gigliotti—in what was described by police as a “struggle”—near the entrance of Bradford Seafood restaurant, 124 Winter St. Following protocol, all seven police officers were placed on paid administrative leave in the aftermath of Gigliotti’s death.

Protesters first rallied in downtown Haverhill two days after Gigliotti’s death, comparing the manner of Gigliotti’s death to that of George Floyd, whose 2020 death while in police custody in Minneapolis was ruled a murder.

Tucker’s office concluded its release by saying, “We remain committed to impartiality, thoroughness and transparency in this investigation.”