Seven Haverhill Police Officers on Paid Leave After Death of Man in Custody; City Supports Body Cams

The seven Haverhill police officers, who took part in what was described as a “struggle” early Friday night with a 43-year-old man who later died, are on paid administrative leave.

Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr. confirmed the action in an email response Monday to WHAV. While the chief said he cannot not elaborate until an investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of Francis Gigliotti is complete, administrative leaves are common following a tragedy, often to address potential mental health and wellness concerns.

The names of all officers on scene Friday night were not released. Neither Pistone nor Mayor Melinda E. Barrett’s office said how the officers’ regular shifts are being covered. The chief told WHAV, “Once the investigation is complete, and all of the facts are known, I will be able to provide more information and address the media and public.”

Barrett also responded in general terms to questions raised about Haverhill’s use of mental health clinicians and said the use of body cameras by police is a goal she and Pistone share.

“The Haverhill Police Department has a behavioral health clinician embedded within the department. Last year, the behavioral response unit responded to 814 calls. The city also funds a social worker who works with police on drug intervention in the community. I am committed to building on these resources and investing in additional training and equipment for the Haverhill Police Department,” Barrett said in a statement provided to WHAV.

Barrett said the Haverhill Police Superior Officers Union agreed to body cams during recent contract negotiations, and “we are actively seeking the same agreement with our patrol officers in their contract.”

As WHAV has reported over multiple stories, Pistone and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said Saturday that police received a call Friday, just before 6:30 p.m., that Gigliotti fell while leaving a building on White Street near the intersection of Winter and Emerson Streets. They said he then ran “in the middle of the street and that he hit a car with his head then continued down White Street.” Eventually, Gigliotti sought to enter Bradford Seafood at 124 Winter St., where officers held him down and, as reported in a statement, Gigliotti “became unresponsive, and first responders attempted lifesaving aid.”

Saturday’s official statement made no mention of mental health issues, but some of those who saw two bystander videos of police holding Gigliotti cited emotional issues. They said police should have handled the matter differently. During one of the videos, a person is heard to tell police, “You be easy with that boy, he’s got issues,” as Gigliotti screamed for help.

Posters on social media and during a demonstration Sunday at GAR Park and outside the police station compared the manner of Gigliotti’s death to that of George Floyd, whose 2020 death while in police custody in Minneapolis was ruled a murder.

During the protest, Ynisa Gonzalez highlighted the need to better address mental health issues.

“Unfortunately we lost him to, I think, police brutality. He did not deserve this. They say he was acting erratically—Francis did have a lot of mental health issues,” she said.

Barrett, Tucker and Pistone have all pledged transparency. Tucker and Pistone asked the public Sunday to share any videos or photos which may be uploaded online here. They said an investigation will include interviews with all police officers involved and civilian witnesses, reviews of city camera footage and publicly available video and be coordinated with the chief medical examiner “who will conduct a full autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.”