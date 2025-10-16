Alleged Drug Dealing Case of Man Prosecutors Tied to Gigliotti Moves to Superior Court

Joseph M. Hurley, the local man prosecutors attempted to tie to Francis P. Gigliotti II, who later died in police custody, is scheduled to answer to an apparently unrelated drug charge next month in Essex County Superior Court.

Forty-three-year-old Hurley was indicted in August by a grand jury on a single charge of distributing cocaine after having been previously convicted distributing a controlled substance, moving his case out of Haverhill District Court to Superior Court. He is a scheduled for a pre-trial conference Thursday, Nov. 13, and is out of jail after posting $50,000 cash bail, according to court documents.

As previously reported by WHAV, a Haverhill Police report names Hurley as the man on an electric scooter Gigliotti is seen meeting with on Haverhill city security video just after 5 p.m. on Friday, July 11, less than two hours before he died. An assistant district attorney revealed the report during Hurley’s July 14 arraignment on an unrelated drug dealing charge. WHAV asked District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office about the propriety of tying the two cases together.

“The assistant district attorney handling this arraignment appropriately conveyed to the judge how the charges against Mr. Hurley came about. Reading facts into the record is a standard requirement when bail is contested in court and provides the defense attorney with the opportunity to challenge inaccuracies,” a Tucker spokesman said, responding to WHAV’s inquiry.

Hurley’s lawyer, Stephen Neyman of Boston, did not respond to WHAV’s request for comment.

While there was no official notification to the news media of Hurley’s connection to Gigliotti in advance the arraignment, an apparent news leak brought a swarm of media attention at the time.

According to a police report, “The male on the scooter hands something to Gigliotti who accepts it in his left hand. The two walk together for a brief period and Gigliotti is seen handing something back to the male on the scooter.” It goes on to say “The encounter between the male on the scooter and Gigliotti is less than 20 seconds and is consistent with a hand-to-hand, street level drug interaction.” The police report added, witnesses confirmed Gigliotti smoked crack cocaine and began to “freak out” shortly after his encounter with the man on the scooter.

Gigliotti later died when police attempted to subdue him after, they said, he was behaving erratically running down the middle of Winter St. forcing vehicles to dodge him.

A total of seven police officers were initially placed on paid administrative leave, a common protocol. Support and meetings with officers in the aftermath of Gigliotti’s death, especially following the unexpected death of 32-year-old Police Officer Katelyn M. Tully, has been cited as playing unclear roles in the resignation of former Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr. and the placement on administrative leave of Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr.

As also reported by WHAV, Barrett hired a Lexington attorney to provide an independent review of “operations, policies and practices” of the former police chief and deputy chief. The investigation of Gigliotti’s death remains in the hands of the Essex County District Attorney’s office.