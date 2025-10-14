Outside Review of Haverhill Police by Lexington Lawyer to be Limited to Internal Issues

An outside investigation into the Haverhill Police Department, scheduled to begin Thursday, will be limited to a review of the “operations, policies and practices” of the former police chief and deputy chief.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said in a statement Tuesday the investigation by Attorney Regina M. Ryan will not cover emergency police response or training or of the actions of Haverhill police officers involved in the death of 43-year-old Francis P. Gigliotti II while in police custody. The mayor explained that investigation is in the hands of Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

“Ms. Ryan’s scope of work is to conduct a targeted review of police department operations, policies and practices and the application of those policies and practices relative to concerns brought forth by Haverhill police officers and staff,” Barrett said, adding, “This investigation is limited to issues raised during meetings I had with the two unions. Specifically, there were concerns about Former Chief (Robert P.) Pistone and Deputy Chief (Stephen J.) Doherty relative to their internal departmental communications, including management style, interpersonal interactions and external communications regarding Haverhill police officers.”

Barrett initially named Doherty as acting police chief, but changed her mind two days later when, she said, “new information” emerged during discussions with both police unions—Haverhill Police Patrolmen’s Association, representing rank and file officers, and Haverhill Superior and Executive Officers Union. Barrett, who named Capt. Wayne Tracy as acting police chief, did not reveal or characterize the nature of the new material.

The lawyer for the Gigliotti family, Timothy Bradl said Friday, “I am encouraged that the mayor is concerned enough to take this step to bring in an independent investigator for the many challenges faced by her police department,” but asked, “Why can’t the Gigliotti family have the same consideration?” He called on Barrett to join him “in urging District Attorney Paul Tucker, a former Salem, Mass., police chief himself, to step away from this investigation in favor of a truly independent investigator from outside of Essex County.”

As WHAV reported, Tucker quickly responded, “My office will not sacrifice thoroughness for expediency. This review is being conducted with objectivity, integrity and transparency.”

According to her website, Ryan of Lexington-based Discrimination and Harassment Solutions formerly practiced law at Louison, Costello, Condon & Pfaff from 1993 to 2020. That firm also employs attorney Joseph A. Padolsky, who represents the Haverhill Police Patrolman’s Association.

Barrett said she chose Ryan on the advice of city lawyers.

“I have been assured that Ms. Ryan’s investigation will be both thorough and efficient and expect it will be completed as quickly as possible while ensuring that all details and perspectives are considered. Her report is expected to include her findings of fact, conclusions and recommendations. Our goal with this independent investigation is to ensure that the police force can conduct their jobs in an environment that protects both them and the public.”