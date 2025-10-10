Haverhill Police See Third Chief in a Week as Mayor Places Deputy on Paid Leave

In yet another unprecedented day for the Haverhill Police Department, Capt. Wayne Tracy is acting police chief as the mayor confirmed this afternoon “new information” led to her to place Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty on “paid administrative leave.”

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett told WHAV she met with both the Haverhill Police Patrolmen’s Association, representing rank and file officers, as well as the Haverhill Superior and Executive Officers Union before making her decision. It was the second time in as many days, the mayor made changes in the police department’s administration.

“After a lengthy and detailed discussion today with representatives from the two police unions, I was made aware of new information, and this afternoon have made additional personnel moves within the police department.” She said she believes suspending Doherty and elevating Tracy are “in the best interests of both the department and the community.” In offering a statement, Barrett did not reveal or characterize the nature of the new information.

A source close to Doherty said the deputy, working as acting chief, was also not informed of specific allegations against him.

As WHAV has reported, the dominoes began falling after the recent death of 32-year-old Police Officer Katelyn M. Tully and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office investigation into the July 11 death of 43-year-old Francis P. Gigliotti II while in police custody.

WHAV was the first to report Police Chief Robert P. Pistone resigned Wednesday afternoon and submitted his intention to retire, telling WHAV “it’s in the best interests of the city and the department going forward.”

The mayor said she had intended to place Pistone on paid administrative leave for reasons that also have not yet been detailed when Pistone informed her of his retirement plans.

The mayor did say, “These changes will also allow the coming independent investigation into departmental operations, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Oct.16, to proceed openly and with the full support and participation of members of the police department.”

Late yesterday, Doherty released a statement, pledging “to listen, to lead with humility and to take meaningful action to support the men and women who protect this city. I will work with city leadership and union representatives and take immediate steps to rebuild trust and stability.”