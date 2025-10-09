Haverhill Police Chief Pistone Resigns and Seeks Retirement; Mayor Plans Outside Investigation

Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone resigned this afternoon after serving the department nearly three decades, while the city’s mayor said she is hiring an outside investigator to review the situation.

Dogged by twin tragedies—the recent death of 32-year-old Police Officer Katelyn M. Tully and an ongoing investigation into the July death of a man in police custody—Pistone called it quits.

“I resigned, effective today. I believe it’s in the best interests of the city and the department going forward,” he confirmed when reached by WHAV.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett also clarified for WHAV the order of events that led to Pistone taking a leave of absence, as WHAV reported first Wednesday. She explained, she met with both the patrolman’s and superior officers’ union representatives this past Tuesday and planned to place Pistone on paid administrative leave, but “in the interim, he requested personal leave.” Barrett said the chief’s employment status was about to change today.

“We served notice to Chief Pistone relative to his official placement on paid administrative leave. Shortly after that, he called me and told me he planned to retire, effective at 3:15 today,” she told WHAV. “I accepted his resignation and while his departure ends a chapter, it is not the end of the story.”

The mayor went on to add, “I recognize that the men and women of our police force have faced incredibly difficult circumstances and a grieving for the loss of one of their own. Their health and wellbeing are of utmost importance and we are making sure they have access to the care they need. Further, to ensure the department operates well in the future, I am in the process of hiring an independent, third-party investigator to look into the unions’ concerns and department-wide operations as a whole. The results of the investigation will determine what, if any, new or permanent actions will be needed to be taken to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of the officers and the public.”

Barrett said Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. will continue to serve as acting police chief for the time being.

The Haverhill Police Patrolman’s Association, which was first to confirm on Sept. 26 that one of its members—later identified as Tully—had died, confirmed for WHAV that members took a no-confidence vote Thursday against both the police chief and deputy chief.

“As union President Conor Clark, I am stating that my 83 members have filed a vote of no confidence in the chief of police, Robert Pistone, and the deputy chief, Stephen Doherty.”

Clark did not give the vote count, but said members voted “overwhelmingly” to approve the vote of no confidence.

A subsequent statement from the union’s lawyer, added, “This decision follows extensive internal discussion and careful deliberation. Our members have raised serious concerns regarding continued mismanagement, a persistent lack of transparency and a failure to adequately support officers in the performance of their duties. These issues have contributed to a leadership environment that we believe has become detrimental to both officer morale and public trust as a direct result of their actions.”

Pistone is eligible for retirement, having served a little more than 28 years. His request will be effective as of tomorrow and the Haverhill Retirement Board is expected to take up Pistone’s retirement application next Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 97.9 WHAV for additional coverage.