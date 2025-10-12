Fast-Changing Haverhill Police Turmoil Brings Calls for Openness; Picture Slowly Emerges

Rapid fire changes at the top of the Haverhill Police Department and persistent questions about how these relate to two deaths—a man in custody and a city police officer—are driving calls for greater transparency as an explanation slowly emerges.

Parties as disparate as the family of Patrolman Katelyn M. Tully, who died unexpectedly Sept. 26, and the lawyer for the family of Francis P. Gigliotti II, who died while in police custody July 11, are helping to paint what is still an incomplete picture. In public statements, they point to Tully as was one of the seven officers who was placed on paid administrative leave, a routine protocol, following Gigliotti’s death. The family charges Tully didn’t get the mental health support she required from the department, while the attorney suggests something more sinister.

“The officer’s father has accused the now-former chief (Robert P. Pistone Jr.) of holding a ‘closed-door’ meeting with all seven officers involved and placed on leave in the matter. If this is true, it is at best a highly inappropriate means of investigation, and at worst, witness tampering or obstruction of justice,” said attorney Timothy Bradl, representing Gigliotti’s family, in a release Friday.

Early on, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker locked down the release of information about both matters. While the district attorney plays a formal role under the law of investigating and speaking about deaths, tradition suggests elected officials, police and other governmental representatives defer to the DA when questions are raised. The lack of direction appears to have left officials making uncertain as to what to reveal.

When Tucker didn’t release Gigliotti’s name in a statement July 12, Mayor Melinda E. Barrett broke from protocol to name the deceased man. Similarly, when Tucker’s office refused to immediately share Tully’s name, the Haverhill Police Patrolman’s Association stepped up to call attention to the 32-year-old officer’s death by placing a badge with a mourning band on social media.

Bradl called Friday for the “immediate appointment of an independent prosecutor with no preexisting contacts with the Essex County District Attorney or the Haverhill Police Department.” He cited “too many troubling and questionable events transpiring in the matter that warrant outside investigation.”

Tucker’s office responded, “My office will not sacrifice thoroughness for expediency. This review is being conducted with objectivity, integrity and transparency.”

“In determining whether the actions of the Haverhill Police officers on July 11, 2025 were reasonable and justified under the circumstances in light of the applicable legal standards, the process demands a rigorous investigation,” Tucker’s office said in a statement. It added, “This includes but is not limited to locating, identifying and interviewing witnesses, reviewing pertinent policies and procedures, gathering and reviewing any available electronic evidence related to the incident, obtaining and reviewing any medical findings and consulting with experts.”

Bradl said he is encouraged by Barrett ordering an independent investigation, which the mayor said Friday, starts Oct. 16.

WHAV has also asked officials to release Tully’s actual cause of death; whether police officers face any charges in connection with Gigliotti’s death; the exact reasons for placing Pistone and Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. on leave; what “new information,” as it was described, did the mayor receive last Friday; the extent of qualified mental health support provided to officers; and the name of the outside investigation firm, how it was chosen, their qualifications and scope of work.