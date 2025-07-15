Unrelated Drug Arrest Suggests Man Who Died in Haverhill Custody May Have Used Crack Cocaine

About an hour and half before Francis Gigliotti became unresponsive during, what was described as, a “struggle” early Friday night with seven Haverhill police officers, a police report suggests he may have been provided with illicit drugs.

As of Monday, the man alleged to have provided the drugs to 43-year-old Gigliotti was not charged with doing so, but instead arrested Sunday in connection with a different, alleged drug deal in downtown Haverhill. The state medical examiner also has not yet publicly disclosed what caused Gigliotti’s death.

A police report, made public during an unrelated matter Monday in Haverhill District Court, says Gigliotti met with a man wearing a “paintball face shield” and driving a black scooter stopped and gave him something that, the report continues, “is consistent with a hand-to-hand, street-level drug transaction.”

Police go on to report “witnesses from inside 116 White St. confirmed that Gigliotti smoked crack cocaine inside of the building during that time frame and began to freak out within seconds of smoking it.”

As a result, a report reads, police traced a similar scooter on Harrison Street to 43-year-old Joseph Hurley, sporting longer hair and the same type of neck tattoo seen during the alleged transaction with Gigliotti. While trailing Hurley and observing a “meaningless drive,” police stopped a man at Arlington and Newcomb Street who was on the telephone with “Joe Hurley” and reported buying two bags of crack cocaine. Police later located Hurley at his aunt’s Water Street apartment at a private senior housing complex, arrested him and charged him, as an arrest log shows, with distribution of a Class B drug. The aunt was also arrested on an unrelated warrant.