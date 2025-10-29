Police Arrest Two Springfield Men in Connection with Oct. 2 Downtown Haverhill Shooting

Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 31-year-old earlier this month in downtown Haverhill.

The Haverhill Police Department, working with the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Springfield Police Department, reported Wednesday 41-year-old Jonathan Faust and 33-year-old Roberto Ortega were taken into custody. They both face multiple charges related to the shooting.

As WHAV reported at the time, an unidentified man was apparently shot twice in the leg Oct. 2, near a commercial building at 97 Locust St., between Winter Street and downtown Haverhill. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of wounds not believed to be life threatening.

Police have not advanced any details or theories about the shooting, but are asking for the public’s help in providing any information while an investigation continues. Information may be given to Haverhill Police Detective John Orsillo by calling 978-373-1557 or leaving an anonymous tip through the department’s website at haverhillpolice.com.