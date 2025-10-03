Haverhill Police Report Man, 31, Recovering From Leg Wounds After Thursday Night Shooting

A 31-year-old man suffered two shotgun wounds last night near downtown Haverhill that police said they believe are not life threatening.

Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV this morning an investigation is underway into the shooting that took place Thursday night at a about quarter to nine, near a commercial building at 97 Locust St., between Winter Street and downtown Haverhill.

The unnamed man was apparently shot twice in the leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Doherty said there have not been any arrests, but the investigation is ongoing.