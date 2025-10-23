Haverhill Councilors Authorize Securing Use of Land for Little River Dam Removal

Removal of Little River Dam, visible from Lafayette Square, moved one step closer Tuesday, after Haverhill city councilors gave their go-ahead to securing permanent and temporary control of certain adjacent land.

Councilors authorized Mayor Melinda E. Barrett to secure and execute easements on, over, under and along land at 30 Stevens St. and 93 Lafayette Square. As previously reported by WHAV, the city first started discussing removing the dam in 2020. It once provided power to a flannel mill, but is now considered a flood risk. The $6.9 million project, which would be paid largely by the state’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness program, would restore Little River and install a shared use path and “pocket park.”

In other business, the City Council adjusted zoning to restore Guylaine Beaulieu’s right to rent vacant space in her commercial building at 261 Primrose St. to a gym.

Beaulieu explained previous zoning allowed that use when she bought the building 23 years ago, but that an update to the city’s zoning code erased that use. She said she consulted with Building Commissioner Thomas K. Bridgewater who told her he believed the change was made in error.

The Hellenic Orthodox Community was granted an event license to hold its annual two-day Greek Festival on Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Holy Apostles St. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 154 Winter St.

And City Council voted to accept the gift of three small parcels of vacant land on Gile Street from the Kissel family.