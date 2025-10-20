Haverhill Councilors Consider Easements to Advance Little River Dam Removal

Plans are advancing to remove the Little River Dam, visible from Lafayette Square.

Haverhill City councilors Tuesday night are being asked to authorize Mayor Melinda E. Barrett to secure and execute easements on, over, under and along land at 30 Stevens St. and 93 Lafayette Square for the $6-9 million project to remove the dam, restore Little River and install a shared use path and “pocket park.”

The city seeks to secure easements with New Alpha Bro Property and G&C Concrete Construction. These allow for excavating and grading land; constructing, reconstructing and removing and restoring existing walls; installing new infrastructure; and using and storing, as needed, construction equipment, vehicles, materials and other items.

The Haverhill Conservation Commission placed conditions on the project more than two years ago. Plans to remove the dam date back to at least 2020 when city councilors agreed to a study to analyze abating the risk of flooding, create a new a river access point and public green space, provide increased tree cover in the downtown area and create environmental benefits by removing a barrier to fish passage along the Little River.

Councilors will also hear a request for possible zoning change that would allow a proposed gym to locate in a 9,600 square foot building at 261 Primrose St., currently home to Advantage Fireplace.

Guylaine Beaulieu, a principal in the real estate holding company for the property, Garden Primrose, told City Council in a letter that 3,000 square-feet is available for lease. Beaulieu said she understands gyms and similar athletic businesses were allowed under the previous zoning code and that Haverhill Building Inspector Thomas K. Bridgewater suggested she appeal to the City Council for an amendment.

Bridgewater said in his letter to City Council that if the Council were to allow the gym, the owner would be required to provide a minimum of 12 parking spaces in addition to what is required for the fireplace business as was specified under the previous zoning code. He also said the project would be subject to the city’s development review process.

The City Council will also consider a proposal from Haverhill Public Works Director Robert E. Ward to increase the hourly bonus for snow plow drivers and haulers who apply by Friday, Nov. 14, to serve on the city’s snow removal crew. The current base rate is $91 to $131 per hour depending on the weight of the vehicle. Ward is proposing to increase the bonus by $5 to $7 an hour. In his letter to City Council Ward said the last time rates were adjusted was in October of 2024.

Anastasia Dimopoulos has applied on behalf of the Hellenic Orthodox Community for an event permit to hold a two-day Greek Festival with food and music on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 7 and 8, at the Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 154 Winter St., Haverhill.

Council President Thomas J. Sullivan will introduce Tammy Dobrosielski to talk about the annual Wreaths Across America campaign at Hilldale Cemetery.

Barrett will introduce Kerri Perry, the CEO of Community Action and Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien who will discuss heating assistance funds and fire safety concerns as the city heads into the winter heating season.

The Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m., remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.