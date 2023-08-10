Haverhill Conservation Commission Approves Conditions for Removing Little River Dam

The Haverhill Conservation Commission is in the process of formally issuing conditions that the city must meet during the proposed removal of Little River Dam near Lafayette Square and upstream improvements.

Environmental Health Technician Robert E. Moore Jr. said conditions, approved last week, require “erosion and sedimentation control measures during construction, project monitoring by the design team to ensure the contractor performs work according to the submitted plans and documents, long-term monitoring to ensure the success of all the new plantings.” He noted any adjustments made during construction must be documented and still meet design standards.

“I’m excited to see the project take another step forward. This is a positive step for the community in terms of climate resiliency and resource area protection. Julie (Busa) and her team at Fuss & O’Neill have been terrific partners for the city, and the depth of analysis that has gone into F&O’s design is truly impressive,” Moore told WHAV.

Noting Tuesday’s storm damage, Moore added, “It is days like today, when the city is replete with flooding and street closures, that underscores our need to continuously improve upon our infrastructure. Removing the obsolete Little River dam does just that.”

Conservation Commission Chairman Frederick J. Clark IV also referenced the effects of climate change.

“This year, locally and regionally, we’ve seen an increase severe weather, to put it lightly. With this we’ve seen the importance and need for communities to prepare for these events, and this project is an excellent example of how Haverhill is doing so. By removing the dam, we work to restore the river to its natural flow, increase the flood capacity in the area, reduce the amount of invasive plant species all the while providing additional access for the public to enjoy the space,” he said.

He added the order of conditions also addresses mitigating concerns over fish and wildlife, erosion and the return of invasive species.

Besides removal of the dam, the project includes construction of a pedestrian bridge across the river, observation platform, stepped fishing embankment, canoe/kayak launch area and pocket park at Winter Street.

A dam at the site dates back to at least 1832. According to “Remembering Haverhill: Stories from the Merrimack Valley” by Charles W. Turner,” Ezekiel Hale constructed a dam to operate his sawmill, grain mill and flannel factory. Hale was the father of benefactor Ezekiel James Madison Hale who donated the Haverhill Public Library and former Hale Hospital. Hale’s original mill burned in 1835 and was replaced by the brick building that still stands today. The business was sold at auction in 1855 to Capt. Nathaniel Stevens.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...