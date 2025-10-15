Young Dems Plan Family Feud-Style ‘Hillie Forum’ for At-Large School Board Candidates Monday

A “Hillie Forum,” involving the five at-large Haverhill School Committee candidates, is planned for Monday by Young Dems of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee.

It is the second time the Young Dems have introduced a Family Feud-style format for candidates. Last month, the group brought together five candidates for four at-large City Council posts. As before, the at-large School Committee forum begins with serious policy questions in a traditional format, then transitions to more lighthearted questions delivered in a “Hillies Say” survey response.

“This is a great opportunity for the at-large School Committee Candidates to speak to the voters before the Nov. 4 city-wide municipal election, and for voters to focus on these candidates.” said Haverhill Democratic City Committee Chair William D. Cox Jr. Hillie Forum takes place Monday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m., at HC Media, 60 Elm St., Haverhill. The committee said seating is very limited and asks those who wish to attend in person to reserve a seat by completing an online form.

This year’s at-large candidates are Toni A. Sapienza-Donais, Penelope Guerrero, Josiah E. Morrow, Davis N. Nguyen, Fred A. Simmons and Daniel P. Spheekas. Voters will choose three out of the five to represent the entire city.

Residents are asked to help the team by answering Family Feud-style questions by participating in surveys here.

HC Media plans to carry the event live, and, it will also be live streaming on the Haverhill Democratic City Committee Instagram and Facebook pages.

Those seeking additional information may call Cox at 978-372-2360.

The forum is one of two featuring School Committee candidates. Pinnacle and WHAV have asked both at-large and ward candidates to answer questions Wednesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 6:30, at Pinnacle at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. The public may attend the forum in person or listen to WHAV radio 97.9 FM or live stream at WHAV.net.