Housing, Property Taxes Separate Haverhill’s At-Large Council Candidates at First ‘Hillies Forum’

Five candidates for the four at-large seats on the Haverhill City Council in the November general election squared off at the first Hillies Forum with property taxes, housing and public safety the leading topics.

The forum by the Haverhill Democratic City Committee was organized by its young Democrats. Michaela Gunning served as master of ceremonies at the event aired live on HC Media and streamed by the Haverhill Democratic City Committee. The four at-large city councilors running to retain their seats, Timothy J. Jordan, Colin F. LePage, John A. Michitson and Thomas J. Sullivan, are being challenged by Michael Morales, a member of the city’s Cultural Council and Planning Board.

Each candidate was asked to give one-minute answers to seven questions posed by Gunning. Then after an intermission, they faced off in a Family Feud-type competition based on Haverhill trivia. LePage took home an illuminated boot sign for correctly answering the most trivia questions ranging from what makes a Hillie to where to get the best meal in town.

During the more serious portion of the event, Councilor John A. Michitson said he believes the Haverhill Police Department must employ around-the-clock trained mental health officers as well as wear body cameras.

“Those would be more mental health officers actually working in the police department. I believe we have one now and we need more. And also, I think it is time for the police to get body cameras,” Michitson said.

LePage won the random drawing to answer the first question on what he believed was Haverhill’s biggest unresolved issue.

“I think the biggest thing we have going on at the moment is education, as far as funding for teachers. We are building the Consentino School at the moment where we’ve been working on the infrastructure for that. We’ve been doing all those things but lately I think it has been the teachers’ salaries and ESPs and everything that goes with that,” LePage said.

City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan took issue with the question on what he would do to provide more entertainment options for young people 18 to 30. “I disagree with the premise that we don’t have enough for 18- to 30-year-olds to do in the city of Haverhill. I think the first thing some of them need to do is get off the electronics and maybe go outside. We have wonderful parks and recreational facilities. We have a whole host of community organizations, non-profits, community groups such as Team Haverhill that young people can volunteer and help out.” Sullivan said.

On the topic of property taxes, Morales took on his four competitors saying he doesn’t think they have done enough to keep property taxes down.

“My colleagues up here work hard to ensure we have a balanced budget, and I applaud them for that. But, not one of them voted no or to say ‘hang on, what kind of cuts can we make.’ Is it appropriate to spend $200,000 on a trash truck when we have a multimillion-dollar contract with a third-party waste management system?” Morales said.

Housing was another hot topic. All candidates agreed Haverhill has a housing crisis and offered similar solutions, though none were prepared to back a statewide ballot measure that is calling for rent control. Jordan, among others, said property taxes shot up because the city put off paying for its needs. He also suggested the city could do more to help renters become homeowners.

“Getting people into a situation where they are actually owner-occupied. When you can get people in. in many cases their mortgage payments end up being less than what they would be paying in rent,” Jordan said.

Questions Gunning posed for the trivia portion of the event were gleaned from a crowd-sourced survey answered by 40 respondents, she said.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 4. The last day to register to vote is Friday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m., at the City Clerk’s office in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill, or online at the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s website, sec.state.ma.us.