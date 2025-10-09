Richardson Accepts Appointment as Permanent Head of Merrimack Health Local Hospitals

Diana L. Richardson, who became interim president and CEO of what is now Merrimack Health in April, has accepted the position permanently.

In a release Thursday, the board credited Richardson with leading “the unification of the Merrimack Valley’s first regional health care system.” As WHAV reported a month ago, Merrimack Health is the new name of what was Lawrence General Hospital and Holy Family Hospitals in Haverhill and Methuen. At the time, Richardson outlined her vision.

“We are not just unveiling a brand. We are reaffirming our shared promise to deliver exceptional care close to home for generations to come,” she said.

“Over the past several months, the board had the opportunity to observe firsthand Diana’s stellar leadership, her ability to stabilize the organization and her work to connect with our communities,” said Rosemarie Day, chair of the Merrimack Health Board of Trustees. “Diana is the right person to lead our system into the future amid our challenging health care environment. She has set a clear direction for Merrimack Health with strong fiscal improvements, a successful rebrand and a thoughtful integration strategy all while prioritizing the needs of our patients.”

Day added “It was clear that this positive momentum should continue, and that a formal search would not be necessary. We are confident that her leadership will serve our patients, employees, and region well as we move forward.”

The hospital board said it chose Richardson unanimously.

As WHAV first reported last March, Richardson formerly served as president of Tufts Medical Center. She took the post of senior transition liaison with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health during the state’s response to the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care, which owned Holy Family Hospital, among other properties.

Since becoming interim president and CEO, the board said, Richardson organized the three hospitals different systems and resources, invested in its buildings and technology and ensured the continuation of round-the-clock emergency care at all three hospitals.

In a statement, Richardson said, “It has been a privilege and joy to build connections with our patients, staff and community members as we create a health system where everyone in the region has access to trusted and compassionate care.”

Dan Rivera, vice chair of the Merrimack Health board of trustees, said “Diana has effected real and positive change during her time with the organization.”