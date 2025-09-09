Holy Family, Lawrence General Hospitals Now All Under the ‘Merrimack Health’ Name

(Additional photograph below.)

Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill and Methuen ushered in a new name—Merrimack Health—Tuesday as part of a long-expected rebranding to bring the hospitals and Lawrence General Hospital under one umbrella.

Hospital officials flanked by Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kimberly L. Driscoll and state and local officials unveiled the new name and logo in a ceremony at what was Holy Family Hospital Methuen. Interim President and CEO Diana Richardson stepped up to the mic and joked this is the last time she would introduce herself in her role at Lawrence General.

Richardson said the name charge marks an important milestone in the initiative officials at Lawrence General undertook nearly a year ago when, with the state’s help, it purchased the two Holy Family campuses from bankrupt Steward Health Care for $28 million.

“We are not just unveiling a brand. We are reaffirming our shared promise to deliver exceptional care close to home for generations to come,” Richardson said.

As she looked out over the crowd heavy with politicians representing the three major communities served by the hospital system, Rosemarie Day, chairwoman of Merrimack Health’s board of directors, voiced her appreciation for all the hard work by legislators, providers and citizens alike. She said unifying the system into one cohesive institution has taken the shared commitment and trust of the entire community.

“We wouldn’t be here today without your support celebrating this important milestone. You trusted in us, you’ve advocated for us and you shared the hope of what health care can and should be in this region. So, it’s really meaningful to have you all here today,” Day said.

Day said the new name and logo pay tribute to the Merrimack River which runs through the 13 major communities the healthcare system serves. Physician practices allied with the healthcare system will be known as Merrimack Health Community Medical Associates.

“It’s a name that honors where we’ve been and also where we are going. Even the logo’s design is intentional. It’s paying tribute to the Merrimack River with its connected RRs, which is symbolic of the strength in a river’s current and the Merrimack Health plan for forward momentum. As Merrimack Health we begin the next chapter together, one that honors our legacy rooted in community and strengthen our commitment to deliver trusted, compassionate care that’s close to home,” Day said.

Likewise, Driscoll pointed out how important quality healthcare is to the welfare of any community and she thanked all who had worked hard to keep the two Holy Family campuses functioning.

“I think today is about a recommitment, a recommitment to quality healthcare, to community, to this region, and, frankly, to caring about each other. There’s a reason that here in Massachusetts we’re leaders in healthcare. It’s because of teams like these, like all of you, individuals coming together,” Driscoll said.

With that, Richardson invited officials to join her in ripping down a tarp to reveal the new sign over the Methuen hospital’s front entrance reading “Merrimack Health Methuen Hospital” in white against a royal blue background. The crowd was then invited indoors to enjoy cookies stamped with “MH.”

The new name emerged after conversations with employees, physicians, community leaders and elected officials. At same time the new sign was unveiled the hospital system launched a new website, MerrimackHealth.org with the motto, “Together we care better.”

In addition to Driscoll, others state and local officials attending included state Reps. Andy X. Vargas, Ryan M. Hamilton, Francisco E. Paulino, Estela Reyes and Frank A. Moran, state Sens. Pavel M. Payano and Barry R. Finegold, Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePena and Methuen Mayor David P. “DJ” Beauregard Jr. Also in the crowd were Department of Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein; Steven Walsh, president of the Massachusetts Hospital Association; and former Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera.