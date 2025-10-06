Former Sheriff Cousins to Serve as Co-Chair of New Whittier Tech Building Committee

Retired Essex County Sheriff Frank G. Cousins Jr. of Newburyport will serve as co-chair of the new Whittier Regional Vocational Technical School Building Committee.

The Whittier Tech School Committee voted 10-1 last Wednesday to add Cousins as co-chair alongside former Haverhill Mayor of James A. Rurak.

School Committee Chair Scott W. Wood Jr., previously selected as Building Committee vice-chair, said he advanced Cousins’ name at the suggestion of several community leaders who also serve on the school district’s Municipal Working Group. He explained the idea surfaced during one-on-one conversations he had with the municipal chief executives.

“There seems to be universal support for that as the leadership team,” Wood said. The Municipal Working Group is an ad hoc committee meeting regularly to consider options for replacing the aging Whittier Tech school building.

School Committee member Mary DeLai, who represents Newburyport, opposed the appointment on procedural grounds.

“I’m going to object to this, but it doesn’t have anything to do with Mr. Cousins. It has more to do with the fact that it’s highly unusual for a School Committee to appoint the chair or the vice-chair of the School Building Committee,” she said.

She explained that in her experience school building committees typically choose their own leadership at the first meeting. The opinion was not shared by her colleagues who voted to make the appointment without further discussion.

Cousins is a member of the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees. He served as Essex County sheriff for almost two decades. Prior to his initial election as sheriff in 1998 he served on the Newburyport City Council and in the state House of Representatives.

As previously reported by WHAV, the School Committee voted last month to create a 23-member School Building Committee as part of the process for securing state money for the project. The Committee, required by the Massachusetts School Building Authority, will consider renovating the current 50-year-old school and related waste water treatment plant, add an addition or build a new building on the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College.

The School Committee also voted, under suspension of the rules because the matter was not on its agenda, that its four members on the Regional Agreement Amendment Committee be non-voting. Michael Colburn, a Salisbury select board member, explained members don’t think it is fair for four communities to have one extra vote.

Saying that everyone agrees the School Committee should be represented, Colburn said “the concern is to be fair to each other.”

The regional agreement, which established the Whitter Tech School District in 1967, specifies how capital and operation costs will be shared among the 11-member communities and how communities may withdraw from the district.