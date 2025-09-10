Whittier Tech School Board Appoints Building Committee Despite Concerns Over Haverhill Influence

Over the objections of two of its members, the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical School Committee voted Wednesday night to form a new school building committee as it moved one step closer to replacing or renovating the school’s aging building.

As it pursues the state’s help in paying for a replacement school, the Whittier Tech School Committee must form a school building committee by Sept. 30 and present member names to the Massachusetts School Building Authority. As reported by WHAV, last month the Committee had agreed to seat two representatives of Northern Essex Community College because one option is to relocate the school from its campus on Amesbury Line Road in Haverhill to vacant land on the college campus.

Members agreed to create a 23-member school building committee including five members from Haverhill, six members of the school’s staff and two from Northern Essex Community College. Serving as the chair will be former Haverhill Mayor James A. Rurak. Current School Committee Chairman Scott W. Wood Jr., one of Haverhill’s representatives, will serve as the vice chair. Richard P. Early Jr., the other Haverhill representative; John A. Michitson, a sitting at-large city councilor; and Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien, a former Haverhill city councilor, will also represent Haverhill.

Mel Webster, a former Amesbury School Committee member, will represent Amesbury; Orlando Pacheco, Georgetown’s town administrator, will represent Georgetown; Adam Haywood, a Groveland Finance Board member, will represent Groveland; and Patricia Heffernan, a member of the Newbury Select Board, will represent Newbury.

Carol Sullivan, a current Whittier Tech School Committee member, will represent Ipswich; Jonathan Seymour, a former principal of Pentucket Regional High School, will represent Merrimac; Frank Cousins Jr., former Essex County Sheriff and state representative, will represent Newburyport; Bernard Cullen, a Rowley board of water commissioner, will represent Rowley; Michael Colburn, the current chair of the Salisbury Select Board, will represent Salisbury; and Kevin Bowe, a member of the Whittier Tech School Committee, will represent West Newbury.

Northern Essex will be represented by college Executive Vice President, Michael McCarthy and Jennifer Ball, chief of staff to President Lane A. Glenn.

Staff from Whittier Tech appointed to the committee include Superintendent Maureen Lynch, Principal and Assistant Superintendent Christopher Laganas, Business Manager Kara Kosmes, Comptroller Tammy D’Entremont, Plant Facilities Director Robert Hardy and Vocational Coordinator Amanda Crosby.

Mary DeLai, who represents Newburyport on the school board, and Bowe, both said they are uncomfortable seating the committee without more information about the proposed appointees. DeLai said she is also concerned the committee is heavily weighted in favor of Haverhill because five members live there.

Wood, who assembled the committee based on submissions from the 11-member communities, said he proposed hem based on their area of competence.

“I looked at what they brought to the table, not their addresses,” Wood said.

While she said she had no issues with any of the individuals Wood was presenting, DeLai countered, saying she believes delaying the appointments is wise to allow the School Committee more time to consider individuals’ credentials and the mix of communities.

“I feel like this is one of the most important decisions I will make during my tenure on this committee,” DeLai said. “I don’t take it lightly.”

She ultimately voted present. Bowe voted no.

The School Committee also voted to create a Regional Agreement Amendment Committee that will be charged with looking at the 1967 charter that created the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School District. It would propose any changes required if the school is to act on the option of moving to the Northern Essex Community College campus. The School Committee decided to appoint the 11 members of the Municipal Working Group, which is currently meeting regularly to discuss options for the school’s future, and to add four sitting members of the School Committee but not more than one member representative of a single community in order to maintain a balanced board.

In another matter, Business Manager Kara Kosmes reported Whittier Tech Education Foundation raised $15,000 at its August golf tournament. It is planning its Second Annual Athletic Hall of Fame evening Friday, Oct 24, at Haverhill Country Club.