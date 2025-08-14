Whittier Tech Board Supports Two Northern Essex Seats on New Building Panel; State Must Agree

Officials are working through unusual bureaucratic obstacles stemming from the unique nature of a possibly shared campus for Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and Northern Essex Community College.

As it pursues the state’s help in paying for a replacement school, Whittier Tech School Committee must form a school building committee by the end of next month and present member names to the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The state designates the types of members and the request by Northern Essex for two seats may not qualify. While the Whittier Tech School Committee approved the two seats, Superintendent Maureen Lynch explained the school doesn’t have final say.

“I think this is a different kind of situation that we are trying to work through. I have been so appreciative of the work and the time that Northern Essex has spent with us in trying to work through this. But this is very different. I think we need to continue to work with MSBA to see if we can find a path forward,” Lynch said.

School Committee Chairman Scott W. Wood Jr. noted the state’s building committee criteria calls for members to include a local official responsible for building maintenance; someone knowledgeable in the educational mission and function of the school; a local budget official; a resident with architecture, engineering or construction experience; the school principal and school superintendent. Unlike the first attempt to build a new school, the state also specified each of the 11 sending communities have one representative on the building committee.

Lynch said communities have begun recommending representatives and, until those individuals have been vetted, it won’t be clear how big the committee will need be since presumably a municipal representative might also be able to fill one of the specified roles. Based on prior experience, Lynch said she anticipates a committee of 20 to 25. The committee will be charged with the design and construction of the building but also must stay together until final bills are approved.

On a motion by Lisa O’Connor of Groveland, the board voted unanimously to create a school building committee with the addition of two Northern Essex representatives so long as the state permits it.

Philip DeCologero, director of college’s office communications and external affairs, told WHAV, “The Whittier-Northern Essex Community College partnership has the potential to serve as a model, since it’s the first time such a collaboration has been pursued in Massachusetts. Because this would be a new model, there are some questions that are being considered for the first time by the MSBA as we blaze this fresh trail.”

The concept of a shared campus at Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill site surfaced more than a year ago after voters in 10 of the 11 sending communities rejected a $445 million standalone replacement on the current site. Only Haverhill voted in favor of building a new school.

Last December, the state gave Whittier Tech the chance to try again—possibly at Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill campus. Lynch noted the school building committee must consider four scenarios— a renovation, a renovation with an addition, a new building on the current site and a new building at Northern Essex’s Haverhill campus.

In addition to Haverhill, the Whittier Tech district includes Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Ipswich, Newbury, Newburyport, Merrimac, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.

In related matters, the Plant Operations Subcommittee discussed a report on an estimated $530,000 in repairs needed to keep its aging wastewater treatment plant operating. The cost the keep the facility running or to replace it is one of the leading reasons school officials have raised to justify the construction of a new school.

Corey N. Repucci and Ian Kosnik, engineering consultants from Weston & Sampson, said they expect the 50-year-old plant can be coaxed into running for another 10 years but various pumps and valves will have to be replaced and tanks relined. They set out a schedule for repairs needed immediately costing $179,000 as well as others which can be done in the next several years.

They were asked to amend the report by adding information on which repairs they believe school maintenance staff can accomplish and those which are more complicated and must be assigned to a general contractor.

On a question from subcommittee chair Richard P. Early Jr., Lynch said the cost of the repairs is part of the regular school budget.