Basiliere Bridge Replacement Work in Haverhill Begins This Week—Mostly Out of Sight

Work on the replacement Pfc. Ralph T. Basiliere Bridge over the Merrimack River begins this week in earnest, but somewhat out of sight.

A survey team associated with design-builder Middlesex-TranSystems are expected to be on site beginning Thursday, Oct. 9. State transportation officials said the group will be around the bridge’s northern end, nearest the intersection of Bridge, Merrimack and Water Streets. Bridge Street is the short street, carrying Route 125 traffic between the White’s Corner intersection and South Main Street.

“This non-invasive survey will not impact pedestrian or vehicle traffic and is one of multiple early action steps which will be performed before major operations begin,” according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

As WHAV reported in August, the $251 million replacement bridge project was awarded to Littleton-based Middlesex Corporation and Kansas City, Mo. Transystems Corporation. It will be built over six years.