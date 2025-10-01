Haverhill Councilors Allow Conversion of Two-Family House to Three, but Limit Bedrooms

Haverhill city councilors acknowledge there is a housing shortage, but made it clear Tuesday it will still impose density limits.

The Haverhill City Council took a close look at plans to convert a two-family house at 43 Jackson St. into three. Members concluded the relatively small building couldn’t reasonably accommodate the requested eight bedrooms. Ward 5 Councilor Shaun P. Toohey raised objections to the scope of the conversion.

“I don’t support eight bedrooms in that small 7,500 square-foot footprint, sir. What I do support is doing the three units with two bedrooms which would give you the six bedrooms you originally had,” Toohey said.

The project to convert the two-family into a three-family won approval from Haverhill’s Zoning Board of Appeals last December. However, Ward 3 Councilor Devan M. Ferreira noted owner Evelin Perez De Colon was required to seek a special permit after tearing down a deteriorating rear section of the building.

“This project did go before the Zoning Board of Appeals, I believe, and it was approved by them. So, the reason it’s coming before us for a special permit is due to the amount of demolition that occurred on the back of the building,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira said she supports the conversion because it adds another much-needed unit to the city’s housing stock. As originally planned, the second floor would be reconfigured to create two apartments, one with two bedrooms and one with three. The unit on the first floor has three bedrooms.

De Colon’s engineering consultant, Marcos Devers of Lawrence, who represented the applicant at the hearing, said construction was halted once a city inspector deemed the project required a special permit. He said he believes the owner is willing to scale back the number of bedrooms.

Ward 7 Councilor Catherine P. Rogers noted Devers had not shown a bathroom for one of the new units on the second floor in the plans submitted to the Council. Ferreira reminded everyone the project must still go through the city’s inspectional service’s development review process.

“In development review is where all of our code compliance comes into play with sprinklers, with egresses, with bathrooms, with everything else that is required by law, and that happens after we approve or not approve special permit applications here,” she said.

City councilors voted unanimously to issue the special permit for three units with no more than six bedrooms.

In other business, the City Council voted to name the main hiking trail through Wheeler Woods for the city’s long-time conservation officer Mark R. Sheehan.

As WHAV reported previously, the trail in question is on the eastern shore of Chadwick Pond off Boxford Road and allows access to fishing, kayaking, canoeing, hiking, birdwatching, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and biking. Wheeler Woods is home to beaver, painted turtles, mallard ducks, great egrets, winterberry, wood aster, Canada mayflower and maple leaf viburnum.

Sheehan established the city’s volunteer trail maintenance group in the 1990s and he spearheaded the creation of the first Haverhill Trails Guide in 2008, now in its third edition. Sheehan continues to help maintain the city’s trail system as a part-time employee of Haverhill’s Water Department.