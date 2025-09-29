Haverhill City Councilors to Honor Sheehan for 30 Years of Stewardship of Conservation Land

(Additional photograph below.)

Naming the main hiking trail in Wheeler Woods after Mark F. Sheehan—a Haverhill resident who founded the Haverhill Trails Committee, now known as Haverhill Trails Volunteers—is the top item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Haverhill City Council.

Sheehan gave more than 30 years of service to the city as a steward of its conservation lands and trails, according to Robert E. Moore Jr., the city’s environmental health technician. Sheehan established the volunteer trail maintenance group in the 1990s when he worked as a conservation officer for the city and spearheaded the creation of the first Haverhill Trails Guide in 2008, now in its third edition. Sheehan continues to help maintain the city’s trail system as a part-time employee of the Haverhill Water Department.

The trail is on the eastern shore of Chadwick Pond, off Boxford Road, and allows access to fishing, kayaking, canoeing, hiking, birdwatching, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and biking. Wheeler Woods is home to beaver, painted turtles, mallard ducks, great egrets, winterberry, wood aster, Canada mayflower and maple leaf viburnum.

City councilors will also hold a hearing on an application from Evelin Perez DeColon to convert an existing two-family house at 43 Jackson St. into a three-family residence.

At-Large City Councilor John A. Michitson plans to show a video produced by HC Media intended to be used as a recruitment tool for manufacturing companies. Cynthia Graham is also requesting an event permit to hold a Chili and Chowder Cook-off at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Saturday, Oct. 18.

Ward 4 City Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski wants her colleagues to discuss the city’s protocol for removing vegetation in Riverside Park near the new Edible Avenue and along the Merrimack River.

She also plans to ask the council to send a letter to the city’s state legislative delegation to support a home rule petition to change the city’s door-to-door solicitation hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The City Council will also consider several parking restrictions on River Street.

The Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m., remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.