The James Apartments Formally Opens 153 Units During Ceremonies Tuesday in Ward Hill

One of Haverhill’s newest housing developments celebrated the opening of 153 apartments Tuesday in Ward Hill during a grand opening celebration.

The James Apartments, on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility on S. Main Street, Route 125, welcomed city and state officials, citing the development’s contribution to tackling the state’s housing shortage. As WHAV reported, the apartments by Princeton Properties won City Council approval in 2022. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told the gathering he enjoyed working with Haverhill City Hall.

“I think it’s important to mention Bill Pillsbury, the economic development director in Haverhill, as well as Tom Bridgewater, the building inspector, both tough guys, but fair, truly fair. It was easy to work with the City of Haverhill, and we are hoping the Council can at some point understand our appreciation for both Bill and Tom and the work they put in here. Never gave us an inch, but always understanding what needed to be done and were there nights and weekends. Building something like this is never a 9 to 5 job and we certainly appreciate the members of the city of Haverhill staff,” Chaban said.

The James Apartments, at 895 Boston Road, next door to Cedardale Health + Fitness offers one-and two-bedroom apartments with smart home technology. Helping finance the project was Time Equities, co-owner of the development.

Time Equities Chief Operating Officer Max Pastor said, “Thank you to Princeton—primarily for bringing us in on this great project. And, also thanks to all of you. As I travel the country, there’s a narrative out there that it’s very difficult to develop or build housing in the northeast. If I go to investment conferences, people are talking about building in Texas or Florida—you know these sunbelt states where everything is easy. But I found through Princeton’s expertise and all of the quality people here in the Merrimack Valley, you really made it viable to make this project happen.”

After the formal portion of the grand opening, Chaban was asked if Princeton Properties had its eye on the DiBurro property for a long time.

“We did. My wife is quite active at the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club and the yearly auction to support the club was held at DiBurro’s, which was the prior occupant, if you will, of this piece of land. I got to talking with the DiBurro boys over the years. We talked casually and, after Covid came around, they really decided that they’ve been doing this since they were young children, this had been in the family for a long period of time. After Covid hit, we started talking more seriously and with the help of former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey we were able to meet with a bunch of city councilors and take their temperature about whether housing was really priority in this section of the Merrimack Valley. It turned out that it was, and the rest is history, we were able to move it forward and create what you see here today,” he said.

Demolition of DiBurro’s began in 2023. Princeton Properties also owns Princeton Bradford Apartments, formerly Forest Acres, just down the street.