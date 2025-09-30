Methuen Closes Two More ‘Human Trafficking’ Businesses, for Total of Five Shuttered

Continuing its sweep of what Methuen officials call “human trafficking” businesses, the city said Tuesday it closed three more businesses for a total of five shut down this week.

Methuen Mayor David P. “D.J.” Beauregard Jr. said the city’s Department of Health, Human Services and Inspections issued cease-and-desist orders to Oriental Spa, 119 Swan St.; Yellow Lilly Day Spa, 17 Baldwin St., #6; and Lavender Spa, 17 Baldwin St., #7. Officials said inspectors discovered “unlicensed activity, evidence of unlawful habitation within the commercial spaces and multiple code violations including unpermitted construction, blocked egress and unsanitary conditions.”

“We are moving aggressively to identify and close these businesses, to crack down on the evildoers who profit from human suffering and to hold landlords, traffickers and johns accountable,” Beauregard said.

All three cases, they said, were referred to the Methuen Police Department for criminal investigation. The closings follow the shutdowns of Beauty Garden Spa on Wallace Street and Eastern Bodywork Therapy on Hampshire Street. As WHAV reported previously, the manager of Beauty Garden Spa is facing criminal charges in Lawrence District Court.

Beauregard commended the coordinated work of Director Caeli Tegan Zampach of the Department of Health, Human Services and Inspections; health inspectors Heidi Spina and Darren Dee; Police Chief Scott J. McNamara and the Methuen Police Department’ and the residents and small business owners whose reports have proven critical to the ongoing investigations.