Methuen Reports Closing Second Spa as Alleged Front for Sex Trafficking

Methuen reported Monday it has closed a second spa, calling it “another alleged front for human sex trafficking.”

Methuen Mayor David P. “D.J.” Beauregard Jr. used the opportunity to note the city will form a new Human Trafficking Task Force to “root out such establishments citywide.” The announcement followed a health inspection Monday at Eastern Bodywork Therapy, 17 Hampshire St., after the city said it received a complaint of unlicensed business activity.

“Upon inspection, the inspector discovered that the site was being used as an unlicensed bodywork establishment. Evidence of unlawful habitation and other materials consistent with criminal activity were found in plain view and immediately referred to the Methuen Police Department for further investigation,” the city said in a release. The Department of Health, Human Services and Inspections issued a cease-and-desist order.

As WHAV reported Monday, police obtained a search warrant last week to enter Beauty Garden Spa, 5 Wallace St., Methuen, and arrested 38-year-old Suping Zhu of Flushing, N.Y., on charges of deriving support from prostitution, keeping of a house of ill fame and trafficking person for sexual servitude.

The city said the investigation into 17 Hampshire St. continues and additional details will be released as they become available.