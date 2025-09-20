N.H. State Police Name Haverhill Woman, 3 Others Injured in Thursday Plaistow Crash

The four people injured in a four-car crash Thursday afternoon accident in Plaistow, N.H., included a Haverhill woman, a Plaistow man and two from Sandown.

New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit said Friday 41-year-old Sabine Marechal of Haverhill was driving a 2010 Mercedes C300 that crossed the double yellow center lines on Route 121A and into oncoming traffic. They said the car collided head-on with a 2021 Nissan Rogue, driven by 32-year-old Alexandra Smith of Sandown, N.H., and also struck a 2018 Ford Escape, driven by 49-year-old Courtney Seymour, also of Sandown, and side-swiped a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 34-year-old Kevin Vadeboncoeur of Plaistow. Troopers said the Mercedes then went off the road overturned, and came to rest on a grassy shoulder.

As WHAV first reported Thursday, Plaistow Police Chief John J. Santoro said in a statement, Plaistow Police and Fire Departments were dispatched around quarter to four to the intersection of Main and West Pine Streets.

State Police said Marechal was trapped in the overturned Mercedes and freed by members of the Plaistow Fire Department and flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Vadeboncoeur and Smith were taken to Plaistow Emergency Room for treatment of minor injuries, while Smith’s passenger, a minor, was also flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Seymour was not hurt.

A statement, reportedly on behalf of Marechal, received by WHAV Saturday said the Haverhill woman suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Troopers were assisted by the Plaistow police and fire departments; Plaistow Community Emergency Response Team; Haverhill, Atkinson and Newton Fire Departments; Boston MedFlight, Lawrence General Hospital Emergency Medical Services; and Plaistow Highway Department.