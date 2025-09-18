Four People Sent to Hospitals After ‘Serious’ Thursday Afternoon Plaistow, N.H., Accident

Two people were airlifted to Boston-area hospitals and two others taken to local hospitals after a Thursday afternoon accident in Plaistow, N.H., involving four vehicles.

Plaistow Police Chief John J. Santoro said in a statement, Plaistow Police and Fire Departments were dispatched around quarter to four to the intersection of Main and West Pine Streets. They found four vehicles involved in, what was described as, “a serious motor vehicle accident.” Two of the vehicles were overturned and several people had to be removed.

Police withheld for the time being the names drivers and passengers of the vehicles while an investigation continues. They said all were treated by emergency medical services and advanced life support teams from both the Plaistow and Haverhill Fire Departments.

Santoro said the severity and extent of the patients’ injuries varied.

Plaistow Police is leading the investigation with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Officer Tim D’Entremont at 603-382-1200.