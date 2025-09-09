State Declares ‘Significant Drought’ in Region; Groveland, Using Only One Well, Bans Outdoor Watering

The state declared Tuesday the northeast region has returned to a “significant drought,” prompting an immediate outside water ban in at least one area community.

Groveland Water and Sewer Department issued a mandatory water ban as of Tuesday after the Massachusetts Drought Task Force declared a regional drought. The town, which is already limited to using only one of its two wells, noted watering of ornamentals and flower gardens is allowed only by drip irrigation, hand-held hose or watering cans. Washing buildings or driveways, lawn irrigation by sprinklers and washing cars at home is prohibited.

As WHAV previously reported, Groveland began its drinking water pilot study, which requires each well to be isolated from the water system. Only Well 1 was in use Monday, while the other two were being tested as the first step toward building a water treatment plant to address “forever” chemicals such as PFAS.

“The pilot study we are conducting will ensure the town has high-quality drinking water for years to come,” said Superintendent Colin Stokes. “To complete the study, we need help from residents through compliance with the outdoor water restriction.”

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper declared most of the state entered a significant drought with only the southeast region of the state in a “mild drought” and Martha’s Vineyard being normal.

“Warmer summers mean dryer environmental conditions in our parks, forests and communities. As several regions experience significant drought conditions, we must be mindful of these additional factors,” said Tepper.

The state said August was notably dry in Massachusetts, with most areas observing one to two inches or more below normal rainfall.