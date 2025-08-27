Groveland to Test Water Treatment Systems; Officials Plan Water Limitations

Groveland is launching a drinking water treatment pilot study this fall as its first step toward building a $45 million water treatment plant to address new federal limits on “forever chemicals.”

The Groveland Water and Sewer Department said Wednesday the study is a requirement of the state Department of Environmental Protection for all new treatment plant designs. The project involves establishing small-scale treatment systems at each of the town’s wells. The system will arrive on a self-contained trailer.

Officials said different filtration media will be tested at each well to help design the large-scale plant for the removal of iron, manganese and per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances—or PFAS for short.

One drawback of the system, officials added, is a reduction in available water supply and limit on the current pumping capacity across town since wells tested through the pilot trailer must be isolated from the water system. There will be a water ban during the process. More information will be shared when the study begins.

As WHAV reported previously, the treatment plant was chosen over other options such as buying water from the City of Haverhill.