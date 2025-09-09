Low Turnout Marks Haverhill’s Preliminary Election; Issues Take Shape for Final

(Additional photographs below.)

Two incumbents running for another term on Haverhill’s City Council, Melissa J. Lewandowski in Ward 4 and Michael S. McGonagle in Ward 6, will face challengers Guy E. Cooper and Oliver Aguilo in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Tuesday’s preliminary election was held to winnow three candidates to two in each ward for the November general election race. Turnout was low with 10.8% of eligible voters coming out in Ward 4 and 6.7% in Ward 6.

Lewandowski, who tallied the highest number of votes, 541, in the election, was elated. “It feels tremendous. I am proud to represent this ward, the ward that I grew up in,” Lewandowski said.

Cooper was equally satisfied with his results polling 171 to come in second in the Ward 4 race.

“It’s a really good feeling. I’ve worked really hard since 2021 and 2023 being a mayoral candidate in the city of Haverhill to continue my civil duty that I’ve been doing for pretty much my entire life. Especially being a retired police officer in Haverhill and being able to come in and still represent the people of Haverhill in this capacity,” Cooper said.

Kenneth E. Quimby, who garnered 126 votes to come in third in the Ward 4 race, didn’t wallow in his loss. Instead, he immediately threw his support behind Cooper and said he would ask his supporters to do the same.

In the Ward 6 race incumbent McGonagle earned 272 votes to Aguilo’s 132 and Timothy F. Carroll Jr.’s 83. As WHAV reported previously, Carroll is recovering from a heart attack he suffered July 17 at the fire station.

McGonagle said he is happy with the support and had taken nothing for granted. “It’s very rewarding that we’re here. We’ll work hard to get through to November and hopefully we will get through to that,” McGonagle said

All four candidates said they know they have a lot of work ahead of them in the next eight weeks. McGonagle said he would be campaigning while still doing the work of a sitting city councilor.

“We’ve got a lot going on in Haverhill keeping it affordable. In Ward 6 we have the concern with the bridge closing up at Rosemont so we will monitor that,” McGonagle said.

Cooper said he hoped he can bring a fresh face to City Council. “I want to be able to come in, sit down, bring some new ideas and also bring some transparency back,” Cooper said.

Likewise, as a newcomer to Haverhill city politics, Aguilo said he hopes his perspective will bring a new emphasis on young people.

“Keep all kids away from drugs and from gangs. I think I will be concentrating more on that,” Aguilo said.

Finally, Lewandowski said she is prepared to keep knocking on doors and pounding the pavement while also keeping an eye on her constituents’ concerns. “It’s about showing up and asking what can I do for you? What do you need? And I think that’s the important part of public service and that’s what I am going to do now until the end of the campaign,” Lewandowski said.