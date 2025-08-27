Firefighter Carroll Thanks First Responders for Saving His Life After Heart Attack Last Month

(Additional photograph below.)

Haverhill firefighter Timothy Carroll returned to the Water Street fire station Tuesday night to much applause and appreciation after suffering a life-threatening heart attack July 17.

During a gathering in his honor at the central station, 52-year-old Carroll reunited with those who helped save his life. He expressed gratitude to his colleagues and Pridestar Trinity EMS who brought him back from the brink, saying with that kind of care he “never once thought he was going to die.”

“I got to work and I had an event. They had to shock me to bring me back and I’m feeling good about everything now,” Carroll told WHAV.

Carroll didn’t know it at the time, but he had suffered a 100% blockage in his coronary artery. His colleagues followed their training and were assisted by a responding Pridestar Trinity EMS crew, consisting of Paramedic and Supervisor Matt Fleming and EMTs Shawna Ruth and Toby White. Carroll was resuscitated in the field and then transported under an urgent code, meaning a confirmed STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction) heart attack.

“I am extremely grateful to the fire department and Trinity Pridestar, especially Matt Fleming and Shawna who was in the back with him,” he said.

“This moment highlights the very best of our community,” said Pridestar Trinity EMS President and CEO David Daly in a statement. “When seconds mattered, Haverhill Fire and Pridestar Trinity EMS worked together seamlessly to save a life for one of their own.”

Carroll told WHAV he had three stents, and his goal is to eventually return to the Haverhill Fire Department—whether back in the truck, in the fire alarm section or fire prevention. That decision can’t be made though for at least another six months.

“There’s a reason I’m still here and I’m just trying to figure out what that is. I’m hoping that it’s because I’m meant to serve my community more than I already have,” he said.

Carroll served four years in the U.S. Air Force before joining the Haverhill Fire Department.

Representatives in attendance included Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Deputy Chief Chris Cesati and Pridestar Trinity EMS President and CEO David Daly.

Carroll said his lesson is also a call for others to get checked out when they’re experiencing discomfort

“It can happen to anybody. Just be diligent on how you’re feeling and make sure you’re getting checkups, checked out if you have any pain. I had back pain—never had chest pain. If you’re having back pain, it may be something other than just back pain,” he explained.

Carroll, who is also a candidate for Haverhill’s Ward 6 city councilor, said he is not able to knock on doors yet, but will see where he stands after the preliminary election. Carroll is scheduled to appear live over WHAV Thursday, Sept. 4, at 8:45 a.m. All candidates for contested races in Wards 4 and 6 are invited for interviews in advance of the Tuesday, Sept. 9, election.