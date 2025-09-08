Voters in Haverhill’s Wards 4 and 6 Have Final Chance Tuesday to Cast Council Ballots

Voters in Haverhill’s Wards 4 and 6, who have not already cast ballots during early voting or by mail, go to the polls today (Tuesday) to narrow down the number of City Council candidates competing in November.

Three candidates are facing off in Ward 4 for two spots on the ballot in the general election Nov. 4. Incumbent Melissa J. Lewandowski is being challenged by Guy E. Cooper and Kenneth E. Quimby Jr. (See also “Haverhill’s Ward 4 Candidates Discuss Issues From Holy Family to Rural Charm.”)

In Ward 6, incumbent Councilor Michael S. McGonagle faces challengers Timothy F. Carroll Jr. and Oliver Aguilo. (See also, “Haverhill’s Ward 6 Candidates Talk Bridges, Route 125 Traffic and Quality of Life.”)

Polls in Wards 4 and 6 are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.