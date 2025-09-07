Podcast: Haverhill’s Ward 4 Candidates Discuss Issues From Holy Family to Rural Charm



See also, interviews with Ward 6 candidates incumbent Michael S. McGonagle and Timothy F. Carroll Jr.

Three candidates are facing off in Ward 4 for two spots on the ballot in the general election Nov. 4. Incumbent Melissa J. Lewandowski is being challenged by Guy E. Cooper and Kenneth E. Quimby Jr. Lewandowski and Quimby are lifelong Haverhill residents. Cooper moved to Haverhill as a child and graduated from Haverhill High School. He is retired Haverhill police office. Quimby works for Bethany Homes in Haverhill and Lewandowski is an attorney who represents children in neglect and abuse cases in juvenile and probate court.

Each candidate appeared on WHAV’s morning show and answered five questions about issues specific to their ward, Ward 4. Answers are presented in the order candidates appear on the ballot.

Ward 4 is home to Holy Family Hospital Haverhill. What services would you like retained or brought back? What services would you add? Would you convert part of the complex for housing?

First, Quimby responds, “As far as the housing there, I would vote no. We need to keep that hospital. I was one of the persons that went to Boston, brought petitions to Gov. Healey to fight to keep it open. But I am disheartened. I am really still upset about it. When Lawrence General bought them, I thought it was going to be a full -capacity hospital. We need to have that hospital full.”

Cooper gave this response, “Well, I can certainly say that I would like to see Haverhill, being such a big city, I’d like to see that hospital up and running a little bit more fuller than what it is. The services a little bit more. It’s a great location. We have a lot of cities and towns. And I really think Haverhill needs to keep a hospital there. For part housing for that? I think we really need to take a long look at our infrastructure and what we can sustain at this time before we start adding,” he said.

Lewandowski said, “Ideally, I would like to see geriatric services there, a geriatric ward, particularly geriatric and mental health. I would like to see prenatal brought back because I think that’s obviously a very important aspect that people need access to. It would be great to have a breast imaging lab as part of some women’s healthcare. I think that the radiology department, while it is intact, my understanding from talking to some nurses that are boots on the ground, is that a lot of time what primary care physicians are finding is they’re sending tests there, whether it be for x-ray, CT scans, blood work, and they don’t get them back within a timely period of time to be able to make a diagnosis so I would like to see that particular area which is intact there enhanced. If housing was proposed there, I think that it would have to be senior housing,” she said.

What traffic and sidewalks improvements do you believe are needed in Ward 4?

Quimby said, “Some of the traffic lights, when you push the walk signal, people are still taking a right turn even though it says ‘Yield to pedestrians.’ And it’s not enough time for them to walk.”

Cooper responded, “Well, Ward 4, I know it came up down on Amesbury Line Road at Merrimac Road that there was an issue with a stop sign, wide roads, people running it and accidents. And being a police officer patrolling that area for several years I think maybe a little bit more enforcement if we could get it down there. On top of that people really need to pay attention. There are stop signs. They do need to stop and pay attention.”

Lewandowski offered, “This is very timely because I just had an agenda item on about Amesbury Line Road because there were a lot of complaints about people going too fast. The way that the intersection is configured makes it very confusing for folks. There have been accidents there, etc. We put it on the agenda and had a very robust discussion involving the city engineer as well the police department and the mayor’s office. They were very responsive and we got some improvements made there.”

Are you in favor of moving Whitter Regional Vocational Technical High School to the campus of Northern Essex Community College? And if Whittier Tech does relocate, what do you think is the best use of the current Whittier Tech campus?

“The current one to me, I would demolish it because it is too much money to put into to rebuild. And I voted against it and I am not afraid to make that as a statement. Great for being at Northern Essex. It is a better asset and a better spot,” Quimby said.

Cooper said, “Sadly, I wish that we had kept up on the upkeep of the building at the Whittier Tech. I think that’s where Haverhill has lacked a lot in not doing and taking care of the buildings themselves until they fall apart, where they are disarray. Moving it to Northern Essex, as long as we don’t have to build another building there on the campus, I think it could be a good idea, maybe for temporary until we can come up with a better idea of how to help the students at Whittier Tech because I do 100 % believe that we need a technical school like that for the trades.”

Lewandowski replied, “Of course I am in favor of that. The combination of Whittier and NECCO together, if that goes through, is going to redefine the way that we prepare our students for success in education and in career. And of course, doing that is going to open up more seats, which is then going to open up more training for kids, which is then going to open up more economic growth, which is then in turn going to lower the taxes for our citizens,” she said.

Would you propose any measures to preserve the rural character of Ward 4? What exemptions would you make for over-55 housing?

“I would preserve the way it is in Ward 4. Commercial? No. I don’ think there is any spot for commercial. We have too much farmland. Now 55 and over? The people of the ward should make a decision,” Quimby said.

Cooper said, “I’ve been an advocate for open space. I’d like to keep what we have. To develop it more into commercial, I think that would have to be as they come in to see what you have proposed before we build anything on any of that property.”

“It is rural and that is one of the lovely things about Ward 4 is that we have that aspect. That’s something I was much involved with in the Amesbury Line Road area when there was a lot of commercial being proposed there and we talked about some zoning changes that actually went through to keep a portion of that particular area residential because that’s the nature of that area despite the fact it was zoned differently. So I am committed to that,” Lewandowski said.

What are Ward 4’s best features? What improvements would you like to see?

“I’d like to keep things status quo at least in that area. But no housing,” Quimby said.

Cooper said, “I’d like to see a little better roadways down there because some of those back roads are a little rough but they’re not too bad but I would like to see a little more of that. The atmosphere and the keep of the housing down there, I know a lot of people want to keep what they have and keep that kind of privacy and not have houses upon houses on top of each other.”

“The best features are the people, of course. That is really what it is. It really has a small town feel to it, Ward 4, even though we are part of a larger city,” Lewandowski said.

Polls in Wards 4 and 6 are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

