Northern Essex Community College Welcomes New Members of Board of Trustees, Kelley and Horne

Northern Essex Community College last week welcomed two new members to its board of trustees, following Gov. Maura Healey’s appointment of Zandra Kelley and students’ election of Melissa Horne.

“Each offers a unique background and perspective. I know our NECC community will be well-served by their leadership,” said President Lane A. Glenn.

Kelley served six years as chief medical officer for the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center before being named its new president and CEO. She was born in Illinois and earned her undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Chicago before completing her residency at the Lawrence Family Medicine Residency Program.

“My role has given me an amazing experience when it comes to building community connections and relationships,” said Kelley. “Northern Essex Community College has been an integral part of that personal and professional experience, especially in getting to work alongside so many graduates at the Health Center.”

An Andover resident, Kelley previously served seven years as chief of Family Medicine at Lawrence General Hospital. In that role, she was an active member of its Quality Committee, Medical Executive Committee and hospital’s Ethics Committee.

Horne, of Haverhill, was elected to serve as the student representative on the board of trustees, a role she said, as the mother of six, she is uniquely qualified to fulfill.

“This fall will be the second time one of my children and I will be in the same class,” she said. “NECC has been such an important part of my and my family’s lives. Two of my children are enrolled alongside me, while a third is participating in the Early College program through Whittier Tech.”

Horne graduated from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in 1997 and spent time living in New York City before returning to Haverhill. In 2014, she and her husband opened a successful furniture restoration shop, and Horne started to amass a substantial Instagram following. Then in 2024, Horne said she felt compelled to tackle one project that had eluded her for years—getting a college degree. She enrolled as a psychology major that fall semester, using the MassReconnect Program.

“NECC has not only allowed me to embrace my potential, but it has also allowed me to further embrace our Haverhill community,” said Horne. “It’s opened opportunities I could have only ever dreamed, allowing me to better myself and the lives of my family. It’s a place for everybody.”

The college’s board of trustees includes nine members appointed by the governor to a maximum of two five-year terms, an alumni-elected member who also serves a maximum of 10 years and a student trustee who serves for two semesters.