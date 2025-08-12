Kelley to Lead Greater Lawrence Family Health Center; Has Served Organization 20 Years

Zandra S. Kelley, chief medical officer for the past six years at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, becomes the organization’s new president and chief executive officer at the start of September.

Dr. Kelley succeeds Interim President and CEO Steven Paris, who came out of retirement last year while a search was conducted. Greater Lawrence Family Health Center maintains primary care offices and pharmacies in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill.

“Dr. Kelley brings to this role a deep and longstanding commitment to the mission and values of GLFHC,” said board Chair Rosa Piña, who is also a patient of the health center. “She is a distinguished alumna of our Family Medicine Residency Program, a cornerstone of our organization that has trained hundreds of primary care physicians dedicated to serving underserved communities.”

Kelley has worked at the health center since 2003, and her previous positions include medical director, vice president of clinical affairs for the former Merrimack Valley Accountable Care Organization, chief of family medicine at Lawrence General Hospital and a faculty member for Lawrence Family Medicine Residency. As chief medical officer, she continued to practice full spectrum primary care family medicine and continued inpatient work as well at Lawrence General Hospital while working as a faculty member and administrator.

“GLFHC has long been a cornerstone of a vibrant and engaged community, with strong partnerships and a shared commitment to improving the health and well-being of all who live here,” she said. She added she is “inspired by the passion and dedication of the staff, board of directors and community partners and look forward to working together as we continue advancing our mission. In the face of current challenges and those ahead, we remain focused, united, and unwavering in our service to the community.”

She was born in Oak Park, Ill., and earned her bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of Chicago prior to arriving at the Lawrence Family Medicine Residency Program to complete residency.

Paris called Greater Lawrence Family Health Center “a shining example of a superb health care organization with compassion and caring for the community. I could not be more pleased that Zandra has been chosen as our new CEO. She will bring the experience and caring for the Greater Lawrence community to this new challenge. She is the right person to lead GLFHC into the future.”