Lowell Police Say Juvenile with Replica Weapon Source of Fear at UMass Lowell Campus

Police said a juvenile with an “Airsoft replica weapon” was behind Wednesday’s report of an armed man at UMass Lowell that brought a heavy police response.

Lowell Police said Thursday the juvenile male was identified as the person reported to be brandishing a firearm and the weapon was recovered.

“The safety of this city, and its residents and visitors, is our top priority and the extensive response of personnel and assets by this department and our law enforcement partners was a testament to that commitment,” said Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon, who thanked officers, their partners and residents.

Police did not say the age of the person or whether or what charges will be brought.

“While the reported firearm in this case was ultimately determined to be an airsoft gun, our community can be certain that, as in this case, the Lowell Police Department will always utilize all available resources until the safety of all involved is assured,” he added.

As WHAV reported at the time, UMass Lowell officials issued a shelter-in-place order after police received the report of a possibly armed person Wednesday, just before 2:30 in the afternoon. Lowell Police did say there was no “active shooter situation and there is no evidence of shots fired.”

Patrol officers searched the area, while a police drone and Massachusetts State Police Air Wing searched from the sky. Also responding were numerous police K9s, Massachusetts State Police troopers, a Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Swat Team, UMass Lowell Police, LNHP Law Enforcement Rangers, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.