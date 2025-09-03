Lowell Police: ‘No Evidence of Shots Fired’ at UMass Lowell; Investigation Ongoing

Lowell Police said that while they are investigating a report of an armed man on campus Wednesday at UMass Lowell, it was not an “active shooter situation and there is no evidence of shots fired.”

Lowell Police said they were dispatched Wednesday afternoon, just before 2:30, after receiving a report of a man possibly with a firearm. Patrol officers immediately responded and began a search. The department’s drone was sent into the air as well as the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.

“Numerous Police K9s, Massachusetts State Police Troopers, the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Swat Team, UMass Lowell Police, LNHP Law Enforcement Rangers, the FBI and ATF also responded to assist,” according to a statement.

UMass Lowell officials issued a campus-wide shelter in place via an emergency alert, but lifted it around 5:15 p.m.

“A large police presence remains in place on campus, and officers have been stationed at residence halls through the night. All classes and events on campus for the remainder of the day have been canceled,” UMass Lowell officials reported.

The Lowell Police Department said it is aware of the video circulating on social media and obtained a copy. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-937-3200.