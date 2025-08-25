State Awards Lupoli $3M Tax Credit for Next 124 Apartments in Downtown Haverhill Redevelopment

The Lupoli Companies is reaping a $3 million state tax credit for its next phase of redevelopment—124 apartments in its District Square redevelopment in downtown Haverhill.

The Housing Development Incentive Program credit, or HDIP, detailed by state officials Monday in Revere, is in addition to local property tax relief the city previously granted that is valued at $1.6 million over 20 years. In a statement distributed by the state, Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett called Lupoli’s project “the largest redevelopment in the City’s history.”

“It adds almost 400 market-rate housing units to our downtown, starting with 124 in the first phase. This transformative project in our Riverfront Zoning Overlay area not only undoes the negative historic effects of urban renewal (of the 1960s and 1970s), but it also serves as an investment in our MBTA Communities-compliant district while encouraging additional economic development,” she said.

Just last week, as WHAV reported first, the Lupoli team updated city councilors on the estimated $160 million project for five acres of former city property fronting Merrimack Street. Lupoli Companies Senior Vice President of Development Morgan Pierson said construction on the second of the four-building complex begin as soon as the new five-story garage and Pentucket Bank branch is completed by January.

City Councilor John A. Michitson expressed concern the updated plan halves the amount of commercial space originally envisioned when the city agreed to sell the land in 2022.

Area state legislators also lauded the state tax incentive.

Rep. Andy X. Vargas credited the state’s foresight in working to reduce housing costs, saying, “Our housing shortage requires swift deployment of resources to unlock new housing and better balance supply and demand.”

Sen. Barry R. Finegold, also citing the “urgency” of the current housing shortage, called the move forward “a rare opportunity for new housing in places that need it the most.” Sen. Pavel M. Payano agreed, adding “it means new homes, new shops and more life brought back to Merrimack Street.”

Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement, “These awards are helping communities build the housing they need, supporting local economies and ultimately making housing more affordable and attainable for everyone.”

The Housing Development Incentive Program is available only to gateway cities such as Haverhill and the state also requires local Tax Increment Financing, or TIF—a local property tax exemption on the increased property value resulting from improvements.