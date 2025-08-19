Lupoli Says Downtown Haverhill Garage Ready in January, Mixed-Use Buildings Next

(Additional graphic below.)

The new garage at the corner of Main and Merrimack Streets in downtown Haverhill should be ready for use by the end of the year and two mixed-use buildings will follow with less commercial space than originally envisioned.

The outlook was part an update executives of the Lupoli Companies gave Haverhill city councilors Tuesday night. Morgan Pierson, senior vice president of development for Lupoli Companies, said construction on the second of the four-building complex will begin as soon as the garage is open. The building, he said, will house apartments, a food court and amenities for apartment dwellers. Pierson added construction will take about two years and two other buildings will follow with overall construction expected to last six years.

At-large City Councilor John A. Michitson expressed concern current plans halve the amount of commercial space expected in the complex. Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said she also noticed the developer reduced the amount of commercial space from the 50,000 square feet originally imagined, but said she expects that if market conditions change, the project could accommodate more businesses.

“If I know the Lupoli Companies, if somebody came along and wanted to take out a floor of apartments and put in a bio lab I think they would do that in a second as opportunities arise. But you have to deal with the environment you’re in,” Barrett said.

Ward 3 City Councilor Devan M. Ferreira asked the developer to provide better communication to the public on the status of construction because there is high interest in the project.

“And it is a huge important cornerstone to connecting the downtown bridge to bridge. And I think that’s hugely important to us. It is huge for our business economy. It is huge for our housing economy,” Ferreira said.

Mary Lupoli, associate director of commercial real estate and development for Lupoli Companies, said her team will set up a website so the public can follow progress.

Lupoli’s project, approved by the City Council early in 2022, was one of five proposals the city received to redevelop the approximately five-acre parcel. The developer paid $1 million for the land and promised to build a more than 600-car parking garage, food pavilion and 179 units of market rate housing. In a separate transaction, Pentucket Bank joined the project with plans for a new branch at White’s Corner. The project is expected to cost $160 million.

At the conclusion of the update, Mary Lupoli presented the city with an $80,000 check to help underwrite the cost of the fourth firefighter on Engine 3 at the Water Street Fire Station. As WHAV first reported in 2022, this is the second contribution the Fire Department has received for the same purpose as Joseph Faro and his Tuscan Development recently presented the city with a similar donation.

In other business City Council agreed to allow the mayor to seek proposals to equip city school buses with cameras to catch drivers who fail to stop when buses are discharging passengers. Barrett said she anticipated the fines from the first year would cover the cost of the equipment and installation. The fine to ignore a bus’s flashing red light is $250, she said.