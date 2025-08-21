Lawrence City Councilor Pleads Guilty to Voter Fraud Charges, Faces Sentencing in October

A Lawrence city councilor faces sentencing in October after she pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of voting unlawfully, four counts of interfering with a voter and four counts of obstructing voting in connection with the Lawrence election two years ago.

As WHAV reported last December, an Essex County grand jury handed down indictments against 41-year-old Lawrence City Councilor Fidelina Santiago and Jennifer Lopez.

Santiago, who was indicted before she was sworn in as a councilor, pleaded guilty to voter fraud-related charges before Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman in Essex County Superior Court in Salem.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said Thursday the state chose not to proceed on an additional four counts of conspiracy to vote or attempt to vote illegally. She is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Oct. 9.

Assistant District Attorneys James Gubitose and Emily Mello are prosecuting the case while Santiago is represented by Methuen attorney Milton E. Cranney Jr.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office originally referred the case which was investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to Tucker’s office.