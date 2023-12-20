Grand Jury Indicts Lawrence Councilor-Elect and One Other on Fraudulent Voting Charges

Two Lawrence women were indicted by an Essex County grand jury on charges related to fraudulent voting in connection with the November 2023 Lawrence election.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said Wednesday Lawrence District A Councilor-Elect Fidelina Santiago was indicted on four counts each of illegal voting or attempt to vote, conspiracy to vote or attempt to vote illegally, unlawful interference with voter and obstruction of voting.

“Interfering with an election not only undermines the legitimacy of government, but erodes the public’s confidence in the process. My office will vigorously prosecute individuals that threaten the integrity of elections,” Tucker said in a statement.

Indictments were also returned for Jennifer Lopez on the charges of four counts each of illegal voting or attempt to vote, conspiracy to vote or attempt to vote illegally, unlawful interference with voter and obstruction of voting.

Both women will be arraigned later.

The indictments are the result of an investigation conducted by the Essex County District Attorney’s office following a referral by Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s Office concerning allegations of fraudulent voting associated with this past November’s local election.

Tucker’s office said this remains an ongoing investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.