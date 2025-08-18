Second Round of PRISM II State Grants Include Methuen Public Schools, Lawrence Charter School

A second round of state Partnership for Reading Success—Massachusetts II, or PRISM II, grants, are bringing triple digit rewards for Methuen and Lawrence.

Methuen was awarded $562,630 and Community Day Public Charter School in Lawrence was given $279,600 when $9.3 million in a second round of Literacy Launch Grants were announced Monday. As WHAV reported previously, Haverhill Public Schools and Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical School received awards during the first round. PRISM II grants are designed to help school districts strengthen early literacy instruction, helping equip students with the reading and writing skills necessary for academic success and lifelong learning.

“Strong reading instruction helps unlock each child’s potential,” said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “PRISM II is designed to help all students—no matter where they live—benefit from high-quality materials and support grounded in research.”

Grants come from Literacy Launch: Reading Success from Age 3 through Grade 3 initiative to makes sure Massachusetts preschool programs, schools, educators and students have access to high-quality, evidence-based reading instruction.

In this first year, grantees will either begin implementing newly selected English language arts materials or engage in a structured curriculum evaluation and selection process.