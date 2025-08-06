State Awards Haverhill Schools, Greater Lawrence Tech PRISM III Literacy Grants

Haverhill Public Schools and Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical School were among 25 districts this week awarded state literacy grants.

Called PRISM III, short for Partnership for Reading Success—Massachusetts III, Haverhill was awarded $197,000, while Greater Lawrence Technical School will receive $54,500 to buy instructional materials with coaching and professional learning support. Grants totaling $3.3 million statewide are aimed at helping school districts implement lasting improvements in English language arts and literacy instruction for grades 4–12 through the evaluation, selection and implementation of high-quality instructional materials.

“Massachusetts has the best education system in the country, but we know more needs to be done to ensure all of our students have the tools they need to be lifelong readers and learners,” said Gov. Maura Healey, in a statement accompanying the awards.”

In the first year of PRISM III, districts will follow one of three tracks based on their readiness: preparing to evaluate and select materials, purchasing selected materials or deepening implementation of materials already in use. Schools will receive leadership coaching from a state-approved PRISM curriculum and instruction coach to analyze current curriculum and instruction systems and to support the establishment of a PRISM Curriculum Council.

Schools may also use the grant for professional learning and for substitute coverage or stipends to compensate educators for their time in support of grant activities.