Haverhill Considers Equipping School Buses with Cameras to Catch Flashing Light Violators

Haverhill city councilors Tuesday review how equipping school buses with cameras can help catch drivers who pass buses with flashing stop lights.

City officials have discussed purchasing the equipment since the state adopted a regulating permitting the cameras. A potential vendor recently contacted Mayor Melinda E. Barrett’s office with a break-even proposal for the city, according to mayoral Chief of Staff Christine Lindberg.

Lindberg said the vendor is offering to absorb the cost of the equipment, its installation and maintenance in exchange for a portion of any violation fees. City Solicitors Lisa Mead and Michael Reilley issued a warning earlier this year, saying, state law provides “the contract cannot be directly paid for by revenue generated from violations. They also noted the city has no wiggle room about whether to issue citations.

“The law is clear that video of any alleged violation shall be sent to law enforcement for review…After review, if a violation is observed, the officer shall issue a citation…The language of the law leaves no interpretation.”

Also on the agenda are two petitions from Haverhill residents requesting a waiver of the age maximum so they can take the state civil service examination for firefighters. Both William “Rob” Cargill III and Kenneth Navarro are older than the current 32 age limit. Cargill served as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Boxford for eight years and has lived in the city since 2021. He currently works for his family’s insurance agency in Topsfield and is taking emergency medical technician and paramedic classes at Northern Essex Community College. Navarro, 33, speaks fluent Spanish. In a letter to city councilors, he said he has wished to be a firefighter since he rescued a child from a fire when he was 12. He currently works as a window installer and freelance barber.

Lupoli Companies CEO Salvatore N. Lupoli is scheduled to appear before the City Council to give an update on his Merrimack Street development. As WHAV reported first in 2022, he also plans to give the city $80,000 to help underwrite the cost of the fourth firefighter on Engine 3 at the Water Street central station. Earlier this month, the City Council formally accepted an equal gift from Joseph P. Faro and his Tuscan Development. Lupoli and Faro teamed up a year ago to create Artisan Chef Manufacturing Co.

The Haverhill Park Foundation is on the agenda requesting the city take over ownership and maintenance of the new First Nations Park at the corner of Railroad Avenue and S. Elm Street. The park was created by the Procopio Companies as part of the construction of the nearby Beck apartment complex. The Haverhill Park Foundation formally took ownership from the developer on Aug. 5. A formal ribbon cutting is planned for October.

The Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m., remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, Room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.