Haverhill Negotiates Old Groveland Road Landfill Terms; Aids Access to New Athletic Fields

The city has negotiated more favorable terms for access to new playing fields planned for the top of the Old Groveland Road Landfill.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett told the City Council at its meeting this past Tuesday, she struck a better agreement with the co-owner of the old city landfill, Amrize, formerly Aggregate Industries. It covers an easement that includes two fields, a parking lot and access road. Barrett said by grading the land on top of the north mound at the dump, the city will be able to expand its athletic fields.

“It will be flat land so we’ll be able to utilize it for playing fields once it’s capped which, if you talk to any of the parents who are participating in things like soccer, field hockey or lacrosse, there is always a push for fields,” Barrett said.

As WHAV has reported, the city has been under state and federal orders to cap the closed landfill since 1999 to prevent rain water from leaching chemicals and other pollutants into the nearby Merrimack River. The so-called “south mound” is already sealed and is home to a solar farm.

J. Bates & Son of Clinton was recently awarded the $14.4 million project to contain the north mound. The city is sharing the cost 50-50 with Amize but is paying the entire cost of the athletic field construction. The state Department of Environmental Protection still must give its approval before work begins.

Barrett said the new easement agreement is for 50 years but Amrize has the option to cancel it after 20 years should it find an income-producing use for the land. In that case the city would have the option to take a $1.25 million lump sum payment or receive a 50% share of future revenues. One possible use is for a battery storage facility, according to Haverhill Public Works Director Robert E. Ward.

If the DEP approves the plan for the capping, construction could start later this year, Ward said.

In other business City Council denied a permit to Anthony Pepe to hold a food truck festival at Kimball Farm Saturday, Oct. 25, because of outstanding enforcement issues on the East Broadway property. The request for an event permit had been tabled twice while the city’s Conservation Commission and Inspectional Services Department worked to resolve issues related to trucking and dust complaints and infringement on wetlands. City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan called for a vote Tuesday because he said Pepe deserved a timely response. The vote was 1-9 with Ward 3 City Councilor Devan M. Ferreira the sole vote in favor. Vice President Timothy J. Jordan was absent.